City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFISD COVID tracker shows 226 active COVID-19 cases Monday

203 of those cases are students and 23 are staff members.
203 of those cases are students and 23 are staff members.(WFISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 226 active COVID-19 cases within the district for Monday.

203 of those cases are students and 23 are staff members.

The highest totals come from Hirschi High School, Kirby Middle School and McNiel Middle School. A breakdown of the cases can be found below:

CAMPUSSTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School321
Rider High School122
Wichita Falls High School150
Barwise Middle School71
Kirby Middle School303
McNiel Middle School213
Booker T. Washington Elementary30
Brook Village10
Burgess Elementary162
Crockett Elementary61
Cunningham Elementary42
Fain Elementary50
Fowler Elementary51
Franklin Elementary00
Haynes Elementary42
Jefferson Elementary10
Lamar Elementary120
Milam Elementary30
Scotland Park Elementary60
Sheppard Elementary40
Southern Hills Elementary20
West Foundation Elementary91
Zundy Elementary20
Farris Early Childhood20
Northwest Head Start10
Career Education CenterNA1
DenverNA3
OtherNA0

Students who attend the Career Education Center or Denver are included in their high school count.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said he is asking parents to send their kids to schools in masks in an effort to help decrease the number of rising COIVD cases in schools.

The school board meets again September 20 and he said he hopes to show the board at that time that COVID numbers are trending down. If not, he said it will be hard to not recommend a mask order.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Plane crash
Small plane crash outside Windthorst
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
UPDATE: Texoma Soldier Killed In Afghanistan
The 40th annual Hotter 'N Hell Hundred kicked off in Wichita Falls this weekend.
Photo Gallery: 40th anniversary of Hotter ‘N Hell welcomes thousands of riders

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 12,925 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
The medical center has seen 48 total deaths since the pandemic began.
Graham Regional Medical Center reports 2 COVID-19 related deaths
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
157 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County