WFISD COVID tracker shows 226 active COVID-19 cases Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 226 active COVID-19 cases within the district for Monday.

203 of those cases are students and 23 are staff members.

The highest totals come from Hirschi High School, Kirby Middle School and McNiel Middle School. A breakdown of the cases can be found below:

CAMPUS STUDENT CASES STAFF CASES Hirschi High School 32 1 Rider High School 12 2 Wichita Falls High School 15 0 Barwise Middle School 7 1 Kirby Middle School 30 3 McNiel Middle School 21 3 Booker T. Washington Elementary 3 0 Brook Village 1 0 Burgess Elementary 16 2 Crockett Elementary 6 1 Cunningham Elementary 4 2 Fain Elementary 5 0 Fowler Elementary 5 1 Franklin Elementary 0 0 Haynes Elementary 4 2 Jefferson Elementary 1 0 Lamar Elementary 12 0 Milam Elementary 3 0 Scotland Park Elementary 6 0 Sheppard Elementary 4 0 Southern Hills Elementary 2 0 West Foundation Elementary 9 1 Zundy Elementary 2 0 Farris Early Childhood 2 0 Northwest Head Start 1 0 Career Education Center NA 1 Denver NA 3 Other NA 0

Students who attend the Career Education Center or Denver are included in their high school count.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said he is asking parents to send their kids to schools in masks in an effort to help decrease the number of rising COIVD cases in schools.

The school board meets again September 20 and he said he hopes to show the board at that time that COVID numbers are trending down. If not, he said it will be hard to not recommend a mask order.

