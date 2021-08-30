City Guide
WFPD arrests three after car chase on Central Freeway

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested three people after a car chase on Monday.

The suspects were under investigation for a car theft and reportedly fled from officers near Maurine Street and Central E. Freeway around 6:10 p.m. The chase ended near Central E. Freeway and Kell Blvd, where the driver stopped their vehicle.

Three people were detained on scene, with at least one of them being treated for unknown injuries. Wichita Falls police said the car never exceeded the posted speed limit.

This is a developing story.

