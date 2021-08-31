City Guide
1 death, 162 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 1 death and 162 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Monday.

83 people remain hospitalized at this time. There have been 278 new cases and five new deaths reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, August 30, 2021440s, 50s, 60s, 90s11676
Tuesday, August 31, 2021130s16283

Last week, there were a total of 4 COVID-19 related deaths and 802 new cases. The Health District reported that only 7.4% of the new cases were vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

