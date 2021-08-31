City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Gas prices expected to rise after Hurricane Ida

Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.
Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Motorists can expect to see prices at the pump to go up.

According to AAA, the national gas price average is currently $3.15 per gallon.

An executive with Gasbuddy, a fuel-saving app, said he expects gas prices to increase between five to 15 cents per gallon due to Hurricane Ida.

The storm paused much of the gasoline refining and oil production along the Gulf Coast.

Shell, Phillips 66 and Exxon temporarily closed refineries.

About 96% of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was also brought to a halt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
WFPD arrests three after car chase
WFPD arrests three after car chase on Central Freeway
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
203 of those cases are students and 23 are staff members.
WFISD COVID tracker shows 226 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Latest News

Mike Richards issued an apology after clips from a podcast he hosted reemerged.
Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ reports say
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start
Two brothers were arrested in Lyons, Ill., after two bodies were found buried in the yard. They...
2 brothers released; Probe of 2 bodies buried in yard continues in Illinois
Two brothers were arrested in Lyons, Ill., after two bodies were found buried in the yard. They...
2 brothers arrested after 2 bodies found in back yard
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Ida’s aftermath: No power, no flights, scant drinking water