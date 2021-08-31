Graham police asking for help finding missing man last seen in Wichita Falls

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen in Wichita Falls.

Nathan Ray Daniels, 54, of Graham was reportedly last seen by family on March 16, 2021. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 6′1″ tall and weighs around 185 lbs. A witness reported seeing him board a Greyhound bus in Wichita Falls bound for El Paso in January of this year.

Nathan Ray Daniels, 54 of Graham (Graham PD)

Graham police said he had a pre-arranged trip to El Paso to meet with officials, but they said he never arrived.

Daniels has been entered into the Texas and National Law Enforcement Database as a missing person.

Anyone with information on Daniels is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kyle Ford at the Graham Police Department by phone at (940) 549-6441 or by email at kford@grahampd.com.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.