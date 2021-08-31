City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Graham police asking for help finding missing man last seen in Wichita Falls

Nathan Ray Daniels, 54 of Graham
Nathan Ray Daniels, 54 of Graham(Graham PD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen in Wichita Falls.

Nathan Ray Daniels, 54, of Graham was reportedly last seen by family on March 16, 2021. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 6′1″ tall and weighs around 185 lbs. A witness reported seeing him board a Greyhound bus in Wichita Falls bound for El Paso in January of this year.

Nathan Ray Daniels, 54 of Graham
Nathan Ray Daniels, 54 of Graham(Graham PD)

Graham police said he had a pre-arranged trip to El Paso to meet with officials, but they said he never arrived.

Daniels has been entered into the Texas and National Law Enforcement Database as a missing person.

Anyone with information on Daniels is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kyle Ford at the Graham Police Department by phone at (940) 549-6441 or by email at kford@grahampd.com.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD arrests three after car chase
WFPD arrests three after car chase on Central Freeway
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
203 of those cases are students and 23 are staff members.
WFISD COVID tracker shows 226 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Latest News

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 162 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found
Isolated showers can’t be ruled out today
TxDOT, law enforcement emphasizing importance of driving sober
TxDOT, law enforcement emphasizing importance of driving sober