Isolated showers can’t be ruled out today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. A few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday is looking hot and humid. Wednesday, we will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. The real feel values on Wednesday look to be in the triple digits. We may see an isolated shower or two on Wednesday as well. Thursday, we will have a similar forecast. The high on Thursday will be 97 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all have a copy-and-paste kind of forecast. For Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. Each night will have a low of 72.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.