City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Isolated showers can’t be ruled out today

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. A few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday is looking hot and humid. Wednesday, we will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. The real feel values on Wednesday look to be in the triple digits. We may see an isolated shower or two on Wednesday as well. Thursday, we will have a similar forecast. The high on Thursday will be 97 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all have a copy-and-paste kind of forecast. For Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. Each night will have a low of 72.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
WFPD arrests three after car chase
WFPD arrests three after car chase on Central Freeway
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
203 of those cases are students and 23 are staff members.
WFISD COVID tracker shows 226 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Latest News

Hot for Us on the Backside of Ida this Week
A Week Full of Heat
Hot for Us on the Backside of Ida this Week
Hot for Us on the Backside of Ida this Week
Isolated pop-up showers are possible today
Upper 90′s heat returns this week