Mariachi Las Alteñas performance sweeping through WF

The all-female mariachi group will be performing at the Forum on Sept. 16.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mariachi Las Alteñas is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a performance at the Forum!

Join the all-female mariachi group as they embrace musicianship and interact with audiences on their quest to raise the bar for mariachi music everywhere.

Las Alteñas is collaborating with Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative to put on the performance, which is part of the Sounds of Speedway concert series. The group has ten members and a complete instrumentation, including five violins, two trumpets, a guitarron, vihuela, and guitar. The full sound is complemented by the groups’ stage presence; under the direction of Valerie Vargas, Las Alteñas uses choreography to enhance their performance and bring audiences to their feet.

The group will be performing at The Forum on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 if bought in advance, and $25 at the door. Seats are first come, first serve. The event will have traditional food available for purchase on-site, but is BYOB (beer and wine only).

For more information, visit the Arts Council of WF’s website.

