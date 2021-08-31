Vote for the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the 16th year, Ford Motor Company and Texas Ford Dealers are asking fans, coaches and media to start nominating potential honorees for the 2021 season.

Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program is the top football recognition program for student-athletes in Texas, with nearly 900 Texas high school athletes honored since 2006.

Each week, fans, coaches and media are asked to nominate players online. Everyone can also catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details through the website. #FordPOTW will be used on social media to share the recognition of these outstanding individuals.

Winners will be honored with a Player of the Week trophy from a local Ford dealership.

“Even with the unusual circumstances of an ongoing pandemic this year, Ford is incredibly excited to recognize the very best Texas high school football stars again,” said Lisa Quartararo, Dallas marketing manager for Ford Motor Company. “The state of Texas has been blessed with some of the best high school football players in the nation. Every year, we are honored to recognize these young athletes. What we are looking for with this program is athletes who excel not only on the football field, but in their communities through volunteerism, all while maintaining excellent grades in the classroom. These players are truly Built Ford Tough, and we can’t wait for our Ford dealers to hand them their trophies each week in front of their schools and communities.”

Nominees must excel in three categories:

Individual performance on the field, including significant statistics from that week’s game

Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities

Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship

At the end of the regular season, Ford and its advisory board will select one student-athlete from the 11 weekly winners to be the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year in each classification. Following the championship games, honorees will once again be recognized at a banquet.

