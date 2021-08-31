WF Area Food Bank hosting events for Hunger Action Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - September is Hunger Action Month and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is doing their part to help the community.

WFAFB CEO Kara Nickens said they would not want to have it any other way; they are excited to help the community and hold a special event at the September After Hours Artwalk for the first time ever.

“We wanted to make sure we got food to individuals in our community who are in need,” said Nickens.

The food bank is holding two events Thursday to kick off Hunger Action Month. The first is a food distribution in the morning at the food bank.

“We will be distributing boxes of nonperishable items,” said Nickens. “We will also have some frozen things, including meat, and then we will have some watermelon and fresh produce. Just a lot of good things that I know families are needing right now because a lot of people are still struggling.”

The second is a Canstruction event in the Big Blue lobby during the After Hours Artwalk.

“We have had five organizations gather food and build a construction,” said Simon Welch, WFAFB marketing director. “It is pretty neat, I have seen some already and they have been really innovative and it is amazing to see how much food they have gathered.”

During the exhibit, members of the food bank will be there to accept food donations or money if you’d like to donate. Visitors can also vote to decide which sculpture is the best. The food bank is excited to have this event back and this will be the first time they host it at the After Hours Artwalk.

“I wanted to bring this event back,” said Welch. “It has been gone for a few years and I thought it would be great to bring it back and show Wichita Falls what our organizations can do and what our local businesses can do.”

The food bank is always looking for ways to bring in donations to try and give every family food to put on their table.

“We have one-in-four children that are at risk of going to bed hungry in our community,” said Nickens. “A lot of people think that it happens somewhere else but it happens right here in Wichita Falls, so it is just a time to bring awareness and a call to action for people to help us make sure that people in our community are fed.”

The food distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. The Canstruction exhibit will be during the normal hours of the After Hours Artwalk. They hope to see everyone out there for the fun.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.