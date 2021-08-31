WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout September
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout September.
The mobile pantry will be heading over to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
On Sept. 9, food bank officials will be at City View Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for September can be found below:
Lake Wichita Park
- Sept. 2 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
City View Baptist Church
- Sept. 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Blue Sky Self Storage
- Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Midtown Manor
- Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- Sept. 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Legacy Church of God
- Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Mill St. Housing Center
- Sept. 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.’
The mobile pantry schedule for October, November and December can be found here.
