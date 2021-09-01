Firefighters battling grassfire near U.S. 258

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are trying to contain a grassfire near U.S. 258 and U.S 82., near the Kamay Y Convenience Store.

Traffic in the area is backed up and being diverted by law enforcement. (TEXAS WILDFIRE INCIDENT RESPONSE SYSTEM)

Officials from Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is contained to one side of U.S. 258 and no buildings have been damaged by it.

Traffic in the area is backed up and being diverted by law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.