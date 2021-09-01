City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Firefighters battling grassfire near U.S. 258

Firefighters battling grassfire near U.S. 258
Firefighters battling grassfire near U.S. 258(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are trying to contain a grassfire near U.S. 258 and U.S 82., near the Kamay Y Convenience Store.

Traffic in the area is backed up and being diverted by law enforcement.
Traffic in the area is backed up and being diverted by law enforcement.(TEXAS WILDFIRE INCIDENT RESPONSE SYSTEM)

Officials from Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is contained to one side of U.S. 258 and no buildings have been damaged by it.

Traffic in the area is backed up and being diverted by law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD arrests three after car chase
WFPD arrests three after car chase on Central Freeway
Texas laws that will go into effect Sep. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Texas laws that will go into effect Sept. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Texas State Capitol Building (Provided by Wikimedia Commons)
5 new state laws you need to know
Car crash
The impact drinking and driving had on a former MSU Texas student
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found

Latest News

The man was arrested after attacking a woman who tried to intervene in an argument.
WF man arrested for assaulting woman
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
City offices will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.
City of Wichita Falls releases Labor Day trash schedule
Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey.
More than 300 lbs. of bologna seized by border patrol specialists