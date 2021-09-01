City Guide
Governor Abbott deploys additional resources, personnel to Louisiana to support Hurricane Ida recovery effort

Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for now.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Military Department (TMD) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) have deployed additional resources and personnel to support Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts at the request of the State of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

This follows an announcement from Governor Abbott earlier this week that the State of Texas would continue to review any additional EMAC requests from the State of Louisiana to provide additional response and recovery assets that may be needed.

Additional resources include: 116 Guardsmen including a Battalion Tactical Command, 1 Headquarters Company, 4 Ground Transportation Platoons, 1 General Support Platoon, and 1 Engineering Platoon along with 25 high-water vehicles, 7 Humvees, 1 Fuel Truck, 1 Wrecker, 2 Track Loaders, and 5 fire suppression water tenders with 20 firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“Texas remembers the generous support offered by Louisianans during Hurricane Harvey four years ago, and we have recognized their need for additional help as they recover from the destruction of Hurricane Ida earlier this week,” said Governor Abbott. “We will continue to help our neighbors in need, just as they did for us.”

