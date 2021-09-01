City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

The impact drinking and driving had on a former MSU Texas student

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sean Carter, a survivor of a drunk driving crash in Wichita Falls 16 years ago, continues to deliver an important message even during the pandemic.

Sean and his mother use to their time to spread the word about the dangerous results of drunk driving and despite the pandemic causing some challenges, Sean said their message is still effective. His mother’s life was changed forever that night as well.

“I had a job. I was a single empty nester and after Sean’s crash I quit my job and I started taking care of him 24/7,” said Jenny Carter, Sean Carter’s mother.

READ: TxDOT, law enforcement emphasizing importance of driving sober

Jenny wants survivors and families of survivors to stay encouraged and believe that things will get better even through dark times.

“Drinking may seem worth it but it’s just one night of fun, that’s all it is, one night,” said Sean.

Sean wants everyone to know there are consequences people need to consider when drinking and driving.

“If they wreck while driving under the influence, there are a number of other life-altering potential possibilities in addition to the financial penalties,” said Sean.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD arrests three after car chase
WFPD arrests three after car chase on Central Freeway
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
203 of those cases are students and 23 are staff members.
WFISD COVID tracker shows 226 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Latest News

Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Therapy treatments rising in Texas hospitals
Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Therapy being used in Texas hospitals
Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Therapy rising in Texas hospitals
Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Therapy rising in Texas hospitals
35-year MSU Texas staff member retires
MSU Texas staff member retires after 35 years
The impact drinking and driving had on a former MSU Texas student
The impact drinking and driving had on a former MSU Texas student