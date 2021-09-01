The impact drinking and driving had on a former MSU Texas student

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sean Carter, a survivor of a drunk driving crash in Wichita Falls 16 years ago, continues to deliver an important message even during the pandemic.

Sean and his mother use to their time to spread the word about the dangerous results of drunk driving and despite the pandemic causing some challenges, Sean said their message is still effective. His mother’s life was changed forever that night as well.

“I had a job. I was a single empty nester and after Sean’s crash I quit my job and I started taking care of him 24/7,” said Jenny Carter, Sean Carter’s mother.

Jenny wants survivors and families of survivors to stay encouraged and believe that things will get better even through dark times.

“Drinking may seem worth it but it’s just one night of fun, that’s all it is, one night,” said Sean.

Sean wants everyone to know there are consequences people need to consider when drinking and driving.

“If they wreck while driving under the influence, there are a number of other life-altering potential possibilities in addition to the financial penalties,” said Sean.

