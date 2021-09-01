City Guide
Man shot, wounded as Texas police respond to suicidal call

Police planned to review body camera video and issue a statement later Tuesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TEXAS CITY (AP) - Police in Southeast Texas say it’s unclear whether a man shot and wounded as officers responded to a suicidal person call shot himself or was shot by an officer.

Texas City police had said earlier in the day that a police officer shot the man Tuesday. But in a statement later, police said that while an officer did fire his service weapon at least twice, it wasn’t clear if the man’s wounds were self-inflicted or from the officer.

Police have not released the condition of the man, who was airlifted to a hospital.

