Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Therapy being used in Texas hospitals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Therapy is a treatment to lower COVID positivity rates and hospitalizations. Treatments are being used more each day across Texas hospitals, including in Wichita Falls.

“They were able to develop an antibody that specifically targets the COVID-19 virus,” Dr. Keith Williamson, Medical Director at MSU Texas, said. “It is a neutralizing antibody so it will attack it and help clear it from the body.”

The treatment is not for everyone and must be prescribed to you by your primary care physician.

“If they are sick and have risk factors or if they are needing a little supplemental oxygen and it is early in that infection stage, then they are the ones that are best targeted for this therapy,” Williamson said.

Medical officials said the infusion therapy is safe and effective against COVID, and they believe more patients will be getting it in the future.

“I expect to see an increase in the use of these med’s,” Dr. Robert McBroom, Wichita County Public Health Medical Officer, said. “Not only in Texas but globally as well depending on availability.”

Both doctors said that the vaccine is still the best way to protect yourself against COVID. However, if you believe you want or need this treatment, then to talk with your primary care physician to find out. Dr. McBroom said there is one thing to take away from COVID and any disease or virus in general moving forward.

“It has taken time to recognize that we need to be starting these things sooner,” Dr. McBroom said.

The treatment is available in Wichita Falls at United Regional and Kell West Regional Hospitals. However, doctors say a key thing to remember is if you get this treatment and are not vaccinated, you can not get vaccinated within 90 days after receiving it.

