City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

More than 300 lbs. of bologna seized by border patrol specialists

Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey.
Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists seized 320 pounds of pork bologna and 30 pounds of turkey ham being smuggled into the United States.

A 20-year-old Texas resident tried to hide the meat products in the back seat of a 2012 Honda Odyssey.

Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey ham hidden under blankets, the seats, center console and inside a duffle bag.

The man admitted the bologna was intended for resale in the U.S. and was issued a $1,000 fine.

According to CBP Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha, it’s important pork products aren’t brought into the U.S. because of a recent detection of African swine fever in the Dominican Republic.

African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease among pigs. So far, it has never been found in the U.S.

There would be a significant impact on livestock producers if the virus made its way into the U.S. as there is no treatment or vaccine available.

“Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can be detrimental to our agriculture industry,” Mancha said.

The contraband meat products were confiscated and destroyed by CBP.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD arrests three after car chase
WFPD arrests three after car chase on Central Freeway
Texas State Capitol Building (Provided by Wikimedia Commons)
5 new state laws you need to know
Nathan Ray Daniels, 54 of Graham
Graham police asking for help finding missing man last seen in Wichita Falls
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found
Car crash
The impact drinking and driving had on a former MSU Texas student

Latest News

In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Biden to survey Ida’s storm damage in Louisiana on Friday
President Joe Biden watches as a Navy carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains...
Milley: US coordination with Taliban on strikes ‘possible’
A law banning abortions at six weeks has taken effect in Texas
A law banning abortions at six weeks has taken effect in Texas
Residents still without power amidst heat wave after Ida
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana