No deaths, 233 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - No deaths and 233 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Monday.

84 people remain hospitalized at this time. There have been 511 new cases and five deaths reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, August 30, 2021440s, 50s, 60s, 90s11676
Tuesday, August 31, 2021130s16283
Wednesday, September 1, 20210NA23384

Last week, there were a total of 4 COVID-19 related deaths and 802 new cases. The Health District reported that only 7.4% of the new cases were vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

