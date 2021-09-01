Texas laws that will go into effect Sept. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over 600 new laws were signed during the 87th Texas legislature and will officially go into effect on Sep. 1.

Two laws that have been passed through and signed by Governor Greg Abbott are the open carry of handguns without a permit and the sale of alcohol on Sundays beginning at 10 a.m. instead of noon.

“If you feel the need to carry maybe you’re in an unfamiliar area and you can do so or any other time you desire to do that,” said Senator Drew Springer, TX District 13.

The open carry of handguns law allows Texans ages 21 and up to legally tote firearms in public places without a permit, excluding schools, bars, sporting events and federal properties. But Wichita Falls police officers said it will make it much harder to do their jobs and determine who should and shouldn’t be carrying a gun.

“If there is not a license that’s needed, you can’t just stop somebody and you now check on them and check on that weapon, you’re going to need some other reason for detaining that person to go down that road,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

But some leaders in the Lone Star State believe otherwise.

“It really restores back the Constitutional right that 1871 Texas took away from it’s citizens,” said Springer.

Another Texas law will change how early individuals can buy alcohol by the pint, but one liquor store owner said no matter what the law says, his doors will remain closed on Sundays.

“We’ve heard this coming for a while and it does not make sense for anybody that wants to open I just don’t believe that you’ll make enough money to operate that whole day you would be in the negative,” said Jay Hour, owner of Kocks Liquor Beer & Wine.

It’s a day for his employees to rest so they remain productive and happy.

“Home is the most important place for us as a human being and and at least one day is not a lot to ask for. Money is important, it helps pay bills but it’s not everything,” said Hour.

The fate of another Texas law that would ban abortion after six weeks of a detected fetal heartbeat is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court. After several women’s health groups filed an emergency request to block the law and allow court proceedings to continue before it could take effect on Sep. 1.

