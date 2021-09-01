City Guide
WF man arrested for assaulting woman

The man was arrested after attacking a woman who tried to intervene in an argument.
The man was arrested after attacking a woman who tried to intervene in an argument.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been arrested after attacking a woman who intervened in an argument.

Kaysonn Ernest, 22, was arrested on Tuesday for charges of assault and retaliation against an officer.

Law enforcement was sent to the 1300 block of Central Freeway on Tuesday after a caller described a shirtless man fighting with a woman. Police arrived at the Sun Valley apartments to see Ernest picking up a female victim in front of a large crowd of people. He allegedly held her above his head for a moment before slamming her headfirst into the concrete at his feet.

Authorities reportedly shouted at Ernest to move away from the woman, only for him to punch her twice in the face as she screamed.

One officer then drew his weapon and pointed it at Ernest, commanding him to get off the victim and lie on the ground. Ernest allegedly advanced on law enforcement, yelling angrily. The officer then chose to put away his firearm and instead activated his taser, commanding Ernest once more to get on the ground. Ernest complied, and was taken into custody.

The victim told police that she had heard a loud argument coming from an upstairs apartment. She alleged that Ernest had shoved her after she tried to intervene, which caused her to punch him in self-defense. The argument then reportedly escalated and moved outside.

Ernest was booked into the Wichita County Jail for assault. While there, Ernest allegedly threatened to “thump” the officer. When the officer asked Ernest to repeat himself, Ernest reportedly said, “I’ll catch you out there.”

Ernest was thus additionally charged with obstruction or retaliation because of the threats he made to the officer. His total bond is set at $16,500.

