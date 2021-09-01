City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Witnesses: Small plane stalled before deadly Texas crash

Federal investigators report that witnesses say a small plane that crashed near Fort Worth on...
Federal investigators report that witnesses say a small plane that crashed near Fort Worth on Aug. 21, killing a man and his teenage son, appeared to stall before crashing.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Federal investigators report that witnesses say a small plane that crashed near Fort Worth on Aug. 21, killing a man and his teenage son, appeared to stall before crashing.

The single-engine Aeronca 7AC crashed shortly after takeoff from a small private airfield near Azle, northwest of Fort Worth. In a preliminary report issued Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board said witnesses reported the aircraft appeared to stall about 100 feet above the ground and crashed.

No cause for the stall has been determined yet. Killed were 55-year-old pilot Charles Schwantz and his 18-year-old son Jack Schwantz.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD arrests three after car chase
WFPD arrests three after car chase on Central Freeway
Texas laws that will go into effect Sep. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Texas laws that will go into effect Sept. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Texas State Capitol Building (Provided by Wikimedia Commons)
5 new state laws you need to know
Car crash
The impact drinking and driving had on a former MSU Texas student
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found

Latest News

Lawton Police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place Wednesday evening on NW...
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawton
Bowie getting new emergency medical services
New emergency care service coming to Bowie
Girl meets her WFPD superhero
Girl meets her WFPD hero
Wichita County Law Enforcement Center
Wichita County Law Enforcement Center needs detention officers
Wichita County Law Enforcement Center needs detention officers
Wichita County Law Enforcement Center needs detention officers