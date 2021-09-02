2 deaths, 169 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 169 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Thursday.

83 people are currently hospitalized. There have been 680 new cases and seven deaths reported so far this week.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, August 30, 2021 4 40s, 50s, 60s, 90s 116 76 Tuesday, August 31, 2021 1 30s 162 83 Wednesday, September 1, 2021 0 NA 233 84 Thursday, September 2, 2021 2 50s, 60s 169 83

Last week, there were a total of 4 COVID-19 related deaths and 802 new cases. The Health District reported that only 7.4% of the new cases were vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

