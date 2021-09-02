2 deaths, 169 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 169 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Thursday.
83 people are currently hospitalized. There have been 680 new cases and seven deaths reported so far this week.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, August 30, 2021
|4
|40s, 50s, 60s, 90s
|116
|76
|Tuesday, August 31, 2021
|1
|30s
|162
|83
|Wednesday, September 1, 2021
|0
|NA
|233
|84
|Thursday, September 2, 2021
|2
|50s, 60s
|169
|83
Last week, there were a total of 4 COVID-19 related deaths and 802 new cases. The Health District reported that only 7.4% of the new cases were vaccinated.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
