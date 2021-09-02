Al Capone’s former South Florida home slated for demolition

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The South Florida house that gangster Al Capone owned for nearly two decades, and died in, is facing demolition plans.

The Miami Herald reported Thursday that the new owners of the nine-bedroom Miami Beach house plan to demolish it after buying it for $10.75 million this summer.

FILE - This photo shows the gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by gangster Al Capone in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, March 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

One of the owners, developer Todd Glaser, told the Herald the home, which is about 3 feet below sea level, has flood damage and standing water underneath it.

The new owners plan to build a two-story modern spec home with 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a Jacuzzi, spa and sauna.

