“Bedlam Blood Battle” blood drive to occur at Texas Roadhouse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is partnering with Texas Roadhouse to host a blood drive on Friday, Sept. 3.

The “Bedlam Blood Battle” will take place at the Texas Roadhouse on NW Cache Rd. from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Donors will receive a free appetizer card, freshly baked bread, and the choice of an OSU or OU blood donor t-shirt. Donors are also eligible for a Hemoglobin A1C blood tugar test, which can help monitor diabetes risk.

Texas Roadhouse will also be donating ten percent of the day’s lunch sales to the Oklahoma Blood Institute. If you’re eating at the restaurant between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., know you’re contributing to a good cause!

Proper identification is required. To schedule an appointment, donors can call Hayley Robinson at (580) 248-7427.

