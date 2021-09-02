City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

“Bedlam Blood Battle” blood drive to occur at Texas Roadhouse

The Oklahoma Blood Institute has partnered with Texas Roadhouse for a fun blood drive experience.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute has partnered with Texas Roadhouse for a fun blood drive experience.(KSWO)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is partnering with Texas Roadhouse to host a blood drive on Friday, Sept. 3.

The “Bedlam Blood Battle” will take place at the Texas Roadhouse on NW Cache Rd. from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Donors will receive a free appetizer card, freshly baked bread, and the choice of an OSU or OU blood donor t-shirt. Donors are also eligible for a Hemoglobin A1C blood tugar test, which can help monitor diabetes risk.

Texas Roadhouse will also be donating ten percent of the day’s lunch sales to the Oklahoma Blood Institute. If you’re eating at the restaurant between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., know you’re contributing to a good cause!

Proper identification is required. To schedule an appointment, donors can call Hayley Robinson at (580) 248-7427.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas laws that will go into effect Sep. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Texas laws that will go into effect Sept. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain
Car crash
The impact drinking and driving had on a former MSU Texas student
The man was arrested after attacking a woman who tried to intervene in an argument.
WF man arrested for assaulting woman

Latest News

Expect 13 hours of live music and fun!
Labor Day Music Fest promises 13 hours of live music and fun
The local songwriter is set to release his debut album next Feb.
Matt Daniel to perform with WF Songwriters Circle
First Step: Michelle Turnbow
Taking the First Step Towards a Community Free of Violence
Texoma Gives 2021 - Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation
News Channel 6 City Guide: Give to your favorite nonprofit for Texoma Gives 2021