City of WF will hold first Neighborhood Revitalization Program meeting Sept. 11

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls announced that it will hold the first public engagement meeting on Sept. 11, taking a large step in launching its Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

The long-term initiative was born out of the City Council’s 2019 and 2021 Strategic Plan objectives, and is aimed at revitalizing “depressed and declining” neighborhoods across Wichita Falls. The Planning Department thus created the program with the mission of improving quality of life and creating an environment where both people and businesses can flourish. Public input meetings will assist in identifying community needs, and City staff will subsequently create multiyear programs and ordinances that will reshape the local landscape.

The first community selected is the Floral Heights, Highland Addition, and Southland Addition neighborhoods around the “Old High” area. These neighborhoods will be known as the Central Wichita Falls Revitalization Area (see map below). The area was selected

In addition to the area’s central location and long-term establishment in the City, factors like housing conditions, availability of public infrastructure, and its potential for success led to its selection as the initial revitalization area. It also took on increased importance for the program after WFISD’s 2020 bond, which will build two new high schools and retire Old High’s campus. The future usage of Old High’s property will play a significant part for revitalization efforts in the Central WF area.

Officials say that additional neighborhoods will be added to the initiative as efforts for the initial Central WF area take shape.

The first neighborhood engagement meeting will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Floral Heights United Methodist Church on 10th St. Multiple sessions will be held in order to accommodate as many people as possible, which each session having the same format and discussing the same information. Sessions will take place at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., respectively.

The meeting is said to be one of many opportunities for locals to engage with the City, as the program is a way to collaborate and shape the future of the neighborhood. City staff will also be distributing informational post cards to residents and business owners in the area during the week of the meeting.

People who live, own businesses, or own property in the area are encouraged to attend and give input on their future vision for the area. After the initial public visioning meeting, staff will compile information and form smaller oversight groups of neighborhood representatives for further discussion of improvement efforts and their execution. Additional area input meetings and updates will also be conducted with the neighborhood.

In addition to the public forum, a short online questionnaire is also available for residents to provide input. The survey can be taken here, and residents can sign up to get updates on the City’s neighborhood revitalization efforts here.

Residents and property owners in the area can contact the WF Planning Division at (940) 761-7451 or email neighborhood-revitalization@wichitafallstx.gov with questions or input.

Central WF is the first area to be examined in the new program. (City of Wichita Falls)

