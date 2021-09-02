City Guide
A cold front will bring in rain chances this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a hot forecast. The high today will be 99 with mostly sunny skies. However, due to the insane amount of humidity, the heat index will be well over 100. The heat index will be between 102 and 108. Today we may see an isolated shower or two develop. However, the probability of seeing showers is low. Today, we will have a 10% chance of a few showers. We do have a heat advisory in place for Montague county until 8 PM. Friday will be another hot day. The high on Friday will be 99 with partly cloudy skies. On Saturday we have the chance of seeing the triple digits once again. Cooler weather is headed our way by Sunday. A cold front will move into Texoma late Saturday. When it does move into the area, we will see rain chances begin. Shower and storm chances will return to the area by Sunday and last into Monday morning.

