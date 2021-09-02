City Guide
Community mourning death of Vernon College police officer

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texoma community is mourning the loss of Vernon College Police Officer Greg Young.

He had been hospitalized since Aug. 13 and passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Officer Young leaves behind a wife and a young son and a countless number of friends he made throughout his many years of law enforcement serving Wichita County.

“It’s very numb, I’m in shock that he’s not around. Greg was wickedly funny, smart as a whip and he served Wichita County with everything he had,” said Dobie Kosub, friend and Criminal Chief at the Wichita County District Attorney’s office.

Young spent several years as an investigator in the Wichita County District Attorney’s office before retiring and going to work for Vernon College. Staff there said he will also be greatly missed.

