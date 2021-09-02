City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

GOTW Preview: Graham Steers v. Springtown Porcupines

W2 GOTW: Graham Steers v Springtown Porcupines
W2 GOTW: Graham Steers v Springtown Porcupines(KAUZ)
By Emily Bjorklund
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Blitz on 6 Game of the Week for week two of the Texas high school football season is the match-up between the Graham Steers and the Springtown Porcupines.

It’s a game the Steers expect each season as a way to boost their non-district schedule. After a loss last year, they’re looking to turn the tide. That game ended 19-14, with Graham unable to capitalize on their possession in a late drive.

The Steers are coming off a close 36-35 win over Alvarado, a team that challenged their run game. Now they’re getting the chance to flip the playbook and get a taste of their own medicine.

“They’re more similar to us in what they do, but it’s just always a battle,” head coach Kenny Davidson said, “last year when we played them, we felt like we had a chance to win but we made some mistakes, so hats of to them. They hung in there.”

The players said they’re locked into practice this week to make sure those same mistakes aren’t made this time, especially for the few seniors on the team who have experience with the Porcupines and know what’s coming for them Friday night.

“They’ve always been a real challenge to us every year, and I just really think it’s going to be a good game this week,” senior receiver Tre Alvarez said, “we’re really going to have to focus in on practice and get stuff straight to beat these guys.”

“We have good hustle, we’ve always been a hustling team there’s always been a lot of tradition on this team,” senior linebacker Boston Brewer added, “and I just know that we’re going to win.”

That confidence and hustle gets put to the test Friday Sept. 3 with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD arrests three after car chase
WFPD arrests three after car chase on Central Freeway
Texas laws that will go into effect Sep. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Texas laws that will go into effect Sept. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Texas State Capitol Building (Provided by Wikimedia Commons)
5 new state laws you need to know
Car crash
The impact drinking and driving had on a former MSU Texas student
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found

Latest News

Winners will be honored with a Player of the Week trophy from a local Ford dealership.
Vote for the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week
Blitz on 6
HIGHLIGHTS: Blitz on 6 Week 1
Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Rider Raiders
Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Rider Raiders
Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Old High Coyotes
Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Old High Coyotes