GOTW Preview: Graham Steers v. Springtown Porcupines

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Blitz on 6 Game of the Week for week two of the Texas high school football season is the match-up between the Graham Steers and the Springtown Porcupines.

It’s a game the Steers expect each season as a way to boost their non-district schedule. After a loss last year, they’re looking to turn the tide. That game ended 19-14, with Graham unable to capitalize on their possession in a late drive.

The Steers are coming off a close 36-35 win over Alvarado, a team that challenged their run game. Now they’re getting the chance to flip the playbook and get a taste of their own medicine.

“They’re more similar to us in what they do, but it’s just always a battle,” head coach Kenny Davidson said, “last year when we played them, we felt like we had a chance to win but we made some mistakes, so hats of to them. They hung in there.”

The players said they’re locked into practice this week to make sure those same mistakes aren’t made this time, especially for the few seniors on the team who have experience with the Porcupines and know what’s coming for them Friday night.

“They’ve always been a real challenge to us every year, and I just really think it’s going to be a good game this week,” senior receiver Tre Alvarez said, “we’re really going to have to focus in on practice and get stuff straight to beat these guys.”

“We have good hustle, we’ve always been a hustling team there’s always been a lot of tradition on this team,” senior linebacker Boston Brewer added, “and I just know that we’re going to win.”

That confidence and hustle gets put to the test Friday Sept. 3 with kickoff at 7 p.m.

