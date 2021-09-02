Labor Day Music Fest promises 13 hours of live music and fun

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Catch the 2021 Labor Day Music Fest in downtown Wichita Falls this Saturday!

13 hours of live music will take place in front of Wichita Tower on 8th St. between Scott and Indiana. The first annual block party will feature recording artist Robert Rodriguez, as well as 13 Texoma bands.

News Channel 6 is proud to be a sponsor, and is currently giving away six VIP tickets to the event! Enter your information in our contest page to enter! We will draw three winners, and each winner will receive two VIP tickets.

