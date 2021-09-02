City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man extradited from Alaska, charged with manslaughter in fatal Lubbock crash

Raymundo Miguel Gamboa was extradited from Anchorage, Alaska, and arrested for manslaughter...
Raymundo Miguel Gamboa was extradited from Anchorage, Alaska, and arrested for manslaughter today for his role in a January 2020 fatal crash.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Raymundo Miguel Gamboa was extradited from Anchorage, Alaska, and arrested for manslaughter on Thursday for his role in a January 2020 fatal crash.

Lubbock Police issued an arrest warrant on July 7, 2020 for Gamboa for the manslaughter charge. The fatal crash happened on Jan. 1, 2020 at the intersection of Slide Road and Marsha Sharp Freeway in Lubbock around 2:30 p.m.

Gamboa was driving a Ford Fusion southbound on Slide Road. A Ford Edge was eastbound on the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. The vehicles collided in the intersection. After the collision, the Ford Fusion collided with a Ford Explorer.

Gamboa’s front passenger, 28-year-old Jose Fraire, was seriously injured and taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Gamboa and the driver and passenger of the Ford Edge were moderately injured. There were no injuries reported in the Ford Explorer.

On July 15, 2020, the Lubbock Police Department and the U.S Marshals were notified that Gamboa was found in Anchorage, Alaska, and was being held on the manslaughter warrant and other local charges.

He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was booked on Sept. 1, 2021 at 8:23 p.m. No bond has been set at this time.

A man has been charged with manslaughter and extradited from Alaska to Lubbock after a fatal...
A man has been charged with manslaughter and extradited from Alaska to Lubbock after a fatal crash on Jan. 1, 2020.(KCBD)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas laws that will go into effect Sep. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Texas laws that will go into effect Sept. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
The man was arrested after attacking a woman who tried to intervene in an argument.
WF man arrested for assaulting woman
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain
Car crash
The impact drinking and driving had on a former MSU Texas student

Latest News

WF City Council chose the first neighborhood for revitalization back in 2019.
City of WF will hold first Neighborhood Revitalization Program meeting Sept. 11
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb
Expect 13 hours of live music and fun!
Labor Day Music Fest promises 13 hours of live music and fun
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 169 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Wichita Falls Sewer Improvements
Construction on sewer lines to close lanes on Tuesday