Matt Daniel to perform with WF Songwriters Circle

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Matt Daniel will be performing at The Kemp on Thursday with the Wichita Falls Songwriters Circle.

Daniel’s local roots make him a great pick for the WF Songwriters Circle, which aims to support and promote talent from the community. The Baylor County native is set to release his debut album, “All I’ll Ever Need,” in February of next year.

Catch Daniel and other talented local musicians at the Kemp Center for the Arts on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is free, although donations at the door are encouraged, and BYOB (beer and wine only).

