New emergency care service coming to Bowie

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Bowie will soon have an emergency room. Family Community Health System is opening that ER at the former Central Hospital of Bowie.

Although there is no set date for it to open, medical services have not always been solid in Bowie but city leaders are hopeful this time.

“It takes us from the dark ages of not having an emergency health to in the present day,” said Bert Cunningham, city manager of Bowie.

Cunningham is ready to have an emergency care facility for residents. He’s been working on getting Bowie emergency services for quite some time after the former central hospital closed down years ago.

Since then, residents are forced to travel 30 minutes away to receive urgent care. Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris said having an ER will only benefit the community.

“Rural hospitals in the state of Texas are closing on a daily basis and to have someone come in and want to take over the facility and revive it for our community of a little over 5,500, we couldn’t be happier,” said Burris.

Faith Community Health System, already well known in Bowie, is stepping in. One official said it’s a triple win for everyone.

“Now they can receive immediate medical attention,” said Frank Beaman, Faith Community Hospital CEO. “The second benefit would be to the city of Bowie. A lot of industries and businesses and people wanting to move, want to have access to health care. Although there are two clinics in bowie, the idea of not having emergency care can be detrimental to any kind of economic development.”

The mayor is asking residents to support the facility and Cunningham said this ER will be first class.

“It’ll be the first stop that our ambulances will go to when there’s an emergency situation,” said Burris.

Burris said once open, the ER will have up to 40 employees. She said although the city doesn’t have an ER right now, they have excellent EMTs and paramedics who care for those who need emergency care.

