OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawton

Lawton Police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place Wednesday evening on NW 15th Street.
Lawton Police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place Wednesday evening on NW 15th Street.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is taking over an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Lawton.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on NW 15th Street.

According to Lawton Police, it started as a domestic disturbance. When officers got there, they found a man threatening a woman.

There was then an altercation between the man and police, leading to him being shot by an officer.

That man and the woman he was threatening were both taken to a hospital.

The exact details leading up to the shots being fired as well as the names of those involved have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

