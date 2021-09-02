City Guide
Texas is cracking down on drivers in new Senate Bill

Senate Bill 1055
Senate Bill 1055
Senate Bill 1055
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - New safety law that is now in effect in Texas, could see a driver go to jail if they hit someone walking or cycling. Senate Bill1055 was signed into law by Governor Abbott in June, and drivers can now go to jail if they cause bodily harm to a pedestrian.

“We had 721 fatalities last year with pedestrians in Texas,” said Sergeant Dan Buesing of Texas Department Public Safety.

Senate Bill 10-55 was signed after a Houston mother was killed by a driver while crossing the street with her son. The driver in that accident walked away without any charges. With the new law drivers are forced to pay attention.

“Limit your distractions and limit your speed and be patient and really pay attention. Just focus on driving because our pedestrian fatalities have been on the increase in the last number of years,” added Buesing.

The new law says drivers who cause bodily harm to pedestrians, will face stiff consequences which include being charged with a class a misdemeanor and possible time behind bars.

“You can spend up to a year in jail. So now, we’re talking about jail time not a ticket, where you go pay a fine. Although there could be a fine up to $4,000,” said Sergeant Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Sergeant Buesing said remember one thing.

“You’re sharing the roadway with all kinds of different vehicles. Everyone has the right to be out there and be safe doing that,” said Buesing.

And when you approach an intersection...

Take a second or two to look both ways. Clear it and then go in there,” said Eipper.

