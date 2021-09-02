WF organizations continue to help renters through relief program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been almost a month since Wichita Falls community organizations came together to make it their mission to keep families in homes and off the streets.

Thanks to The Texas Rent Relief clinics and with the of Wichita Falls Faith Mission and Legal Aid of North Texas those families have been able to get help filling out the paperwork for rent relief.

“The application kind of cumbersome and overwhelming so the clinics have been really helpful,” said Steve Sparks, Chief Executive Officer of Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

Sparks said he’s been keeping track on exactly how many families in Wichita County have taken advantage of the application clinics, which in turn have helped them used funds from the $1.3 billion coronavirus rent relief bill.

“We’ve seen 533 households helped since the beginning and that totals to $2,522,000,” said Sparks.

And it’s made the way they offer help that much stronger.

“We want them to be able to stand on their own two feet and support themselves and their family, but there’s also a prevention element to what we do here too. We want to help people avoid becoming homeless so that’s why this program is so near and dear to my heart,” said Sparks.

Getting help with the 17-page application process isn’t just for renters, it’s something landlords can use as well but many have not.

“One, either they don’t know about it or two, they know about it but feel it’s the tenant’s obligation or three is that they just don’t care. It’s a problem tenant, they don’t want the tenant there,” said Matthey Ryan Jones, staff attorney at Legal Aid of North Texas.

Getting owed money into the hands of landlords is much easier if both parties work together, but if it does come to a point where a eviction notice may get tapped to the door there is still hope.

“The JP’s will put the case on pause for at least 60 days and allow to apply for Texas Rent Relief and if they do have a case number and are doing it through that program they’ll actually be fast tracked by the state to get their money first, ”said Jones.

Both organizations are still holding clinics for families that need help until those Texas Rent Relief funds run out.

