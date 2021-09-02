Wichita County Law Enforcement Center needs detention officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita County Law Enforcement Center passed inspection and received approval to open last week. However, there are still a few obstacles in their way of doing so.

They are suffering from a shortage of detention officers and join multiple other jails across Texas in need of more officers.

County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said they have hired a few officers over the last week, but they still need more. They are making some changes so more people will want to apply.

“Some of the things that we are doing are we are looking at realigning pay for all of our detention staff beginning next year,” said Commissioner Beauchamp.

They will be holding a job fair on September 11 and anyone age 18 and up is allowed to apply. That is not the only thing that is preventing the jail from opening. They are still finishing up some small things inside the facility.

“Building has to have a thorough cleaning and inspection by our staff to make sure that we do not leave any little screws or anything behind that could get in the wrong hands,” Commissioner Beauchamp said.

They are putting in tile and making touch-ups throughout the jail. They are also having to move in medical equipment that they could not do until they passed inspection.

Commissioner Beauchamp said there is no exact timetable for the opening of the jail, but when they do start moving inmates in, the jail will be 100% ready.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.