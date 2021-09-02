Window restoration workshop coming to WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kell House Museum will be hosting Hull Millwork for a window restoration workshop on Sept. 25.

Brent Hull and his team will share their 25+ years of experience in historic window restoration in both residential and commercial settings. Participants will receive historic information, a restoration packet, and hands-on instruction on restoring historic windows. If you have ever wanted to learn how to DIY window restoration, here’s your chance!

The Wichita County Heritage Society, Kell House Museum, and the City of Wichita Falls collaborated to bring the event to life.

The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Kell House Museum. Reservations are required for the event, which costs $10 per participant. All tools will be provided.

Interested parties can register for the class here. For questions or more information, you can call (940) 723-2712 or email KellHouse1909@yahoo.com.

