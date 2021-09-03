Blacksmithing instructor hopes to expand course at MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas is offering the opportunity to learn an ancient craft in a modern setting.

The university has had blacksmithing classes before, but this semester they’ve added knife-making to the mix.

Over six weeks, students will learn how to forge all sorts of tools using tons of different metals.

News Channel 6 got to speak with the course’s instructor and he said that along with the knowledge you get from any other class, blacksmithing also gives you that much more concrete result.

“I need a tangible result at the end of my day sometimes,” said Josh Maxwell, Curator of Education at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art. “I know a lot of us professionally maybe we don’t see the result from what we do in our professional lives and this kinda gives you a creative outlet and lets you see that at the end of the day I made this thing that wasn’t here yesterday and that’s pretty cool.”

Maxwell has been working metal for over a decade and he’s just glad he can pass his craft on to other people.

He’s only teaching three people right now, but he said he hopes it could expand to a full-blown university course.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.