City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Blacksmithing instructor hopes to expand course at MSU Texas

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas is offering the opportunity to learn an ancient craft in a modern setting.

The university has had blacksmithing classes before, but this semester they’ve added knife-making to the mix.

Over six weeks, students will learn how to forge all sorts of tools using tons of different metals.

News Channel 6 got to speak with the course’s instructor and he said that along with the knowledge you get from any other class, blacksmithing also gives you that much more concrete result.

“I need a tangible result at the end of my day sometimes,” said Josh Maxwell, Curator of Education at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art. “I know a lot of us professionally maybe we don’t see the result from what we do in our professional lives and this kinda gives you a creative outlet and lets you see that at the end of the day I made this thing that wasn’t here yesterday and that’s pretty cool.”

Maxwell has been working metal for over a decade and he’s just glad he can pass his craft on to other people.

He’s only teaching three people right now, but he said he hopes it could expand to a full-blown university course.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas laws that will go into effect Sep. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Texas laws that will go into effect Sept. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
The man was arrested after attacking a woman who tried to intervene in an argument.
WF man arrested for assaulting woman
Car crash
The impact drinking and driving had on a former MSU Texas student
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

Latest News

Bail reform bill passes in state legislature
Bail reform bill passes in state legislature
RESULTS: Burkburnett Cross Country Jamboree
RESULTS: Burkburnett Cross Country Jamboree
CRASHWORKS to move to larger location in downtown WF
CRASHWORKS to move to larger location in downtown WF
Blacksmithing instructor hopes to expand course at MSU Texas
Blacksmithing instructor hopes to expand course at MSU Texas