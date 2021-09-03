Bowie woman dies after rollover crash on Hwy 59

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Bowie woman died Friday morning in a rollover crash on Highway 59 and Payne Road, according to Texas DPS.

Texas DPS said Bowie native Sydney Erin Chappell, 21, was traveling north on Highway 59 when she drove into a ditch. She was reportedly ejected from her pickup after overcorrecting her turn, causing the vehicle to flip and roll several times.

She was taken to Nocona hospital and pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The crash remains under investigation.

