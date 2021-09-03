Cooler temps by Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures for the end of the workweek will stay in the upper 90′s but this weekend does look to have cooler temps. For Friday we look to have a high near 98. Saturday will also be hot but on Sunday we start to see things change. A cold front does push into the area Sunday giving us rain chances and a drop in temps. Sunday’s high will be near 90. The start of next week also will be cooler and less humid.

