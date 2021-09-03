City Guide
Crashworks expanding downtown

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the downtown Wichita Falls businesses that aims to make the area more family friendly is expanding.

CrashWorks STEAM Studio & Makerspace announced that it will soon be moving into another, larger location downtown.

Owner Shauna Larocque told our crews that it’s the start of an exciting new chapter for her business. She added that they aren’t quite ready to reveal the new address, as they’re still getting everything squared away with the city.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
