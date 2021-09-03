Echo and Calamity are looking for their forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to Echo and Calamity, furry friends who are looking for a forever home.

Calamity is a sweet calico female, while her brother Echo is black and white. Our anchor Alyssa was delighted to point out that both siblings have markings that look slightly like mustaches near their mouths -- we all agree that it makes them even cuter!

Paige encouraged potential adopters to take both siblings because of their sweet bond, but said they would also be available separately if it meant they were going to good homes.

The siblings arrived at Wichita Falls Animal Services about a week ago, and impressed staff with how laid back they were for such young kittens. Their relaxed personalities made them shine on camera, as they soaked up Paige’s petting and laid on the table. These cuties are clearly ready to find someone to cuddle up with.

The Animal Services Center can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls. You can see Midnight and other adoptable animals here.

You must be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

