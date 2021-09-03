City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Health district talks Wichita County COVID-19 spike

By Mason Brighton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For about the past month, it feels like there have been more and more cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County every day.

Nearly 700 more people have already tested positive this week.

Amy Fagan, the assistant director of the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, explains where those new cases are spreading and why we are seeing such a large spike.

“The thing that is compounding our numbers at this point, and it was expected, is our kids going back to school and our staff going back to school,” said Fagan. “So when I am reading, that’s the common theme and the common denominator in all this.”

Fagan adds they have already seen hotspots in classrooms throughout the county.

As of Monday, there were 223 active student cases in the Wichita Falls ISD and 23 staff members with COVID-19. MSU Texas currently has 34 active student cases and five active staff cases.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas laws that will go into effect Sep. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Texas laws that will go into effect Sept. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
The man was arrested after attacking a woman who tried to intervene in an argument.
WF man arrested for assaulting woman
Car crash
The impact drinking and driving had on a former MSU Texas student
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

Latest News

The medical center has seen 49 total deaths since the pandemic began.
Graham Regional Medical Center reports 1 new COVID-19 related death
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 18,844 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 169 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
The Texoma community is mourning the loss of Vernon College Police Officer Greg Young.
Community mourning death of Vernon College police officer