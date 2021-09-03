Health district talks Wichita County COVID-19 spike

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For about the past month, it feels like there have been more and more cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County every day.

Nearly 700 more people have already tested positive this week.

Amy Fagan, the assistant director of the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, explains where those new cases are spreading and why we are seeing such a large spike.

“The thing that is compounding our numbers at this point, and it was expected, is our kids going back to school and our staff going back to school,” said Fagan. “So when I am reading, that’s the common theme and the common denominator in all this.”

Fagan adds they have already seen hotspots in classrooms throughout the county.

As of Monday, there were 223 active student cases in the Wichita Falls ISD and 23 staff members with COVID-19. MSU Texas currently has 34 active student cases and five active staff cases.

