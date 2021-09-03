House Armed Services Committee passes Rep. Jackson legislation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The House Armed Services Committee‘s Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed by a vote of 57-2, something TX-13 Representative Ronny Jackson considers a huge victory.

The NDAA will now be considered on the House Floor in the coming weeks.

“From serving in the Navy for 29 years to playing a role in military funding and policy decisions, participating in my first NDAA markup was a full circle experience,” said Jackson. “Representing our district’s defense interests in Congress is a top priority for me, so I am proud to announce that I led and advocated for many legislative victories that will keep our district at the forefront of the national defense conversation for generations to come. The full House will soon vote on the 61st consecutive NDAA, and I urge my colleagues to join me in support of this traditionally bipartisan legislation that will ensure America’s military readiness and competitiveness on the global stage.”

For the Wichita Falls area, legislation that Jackson supported will include the following:

Elaine M. Checketts Military Families Act

Allows servicemembers to keep pre-approved family leave in the tragic event of a child’s death. The military’s current policy terminates servicemembers’ family leave if their child passes away, and Jackson’s bill will rectify this issue.

Servicemember Safety and Security Improvement Act

Ensures the safety of servicemembers by improving communication and cooperation between military commanders and local law enforcement.

Pilot Training at Sheppard Air Force Base

Funding for the new fighter trainer aircraft that will be flown at Sheppard Air Force Base was also authorized. Jackson included a provision to help ensure that the development of the new fighter trainer is not delayed and remains on track for delivery. Additional language authored by Jackson highlights the need to preserve military training routes by mitigating the impact of wind energy projects.

Sheppard Air Force Base Child Development Center

$20 million was authorized for a new child development center at Sheppard.

“Being the mayor of a military community requires that we work with our other elected officials to protect the interest of our military community and our local citizens,” said Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana. “Congressman Ronny Jackson has worked with local leaders as well as leadership from Sheppard Air Force Base to make sure that the needs of both communities are met and protected.”

“Congressman Jackson has been a champion for Sheppard Air Force Base since taking office in January, and the wins he was able to secure in this year’s House Armed Services Committee NDAA markup is strong evidence of that,” said Sheppard Military Affairs Committee President Glenn Barham. “Servicemembers at Sheppard will feel the impact of his work for generations to come. For example, Congressman Jackson has ensured that Sheppard is a premier pilot training base by including funding for the new fighter trainer and authoring language to help mitigate the impact that wind farms have on military training routes.

“Whether it was working for increased pay for our local heroes or advocating for our new child development center, Congressman Jackson has been able to leverage his experience, relationships, and hard work into building up our military community and securing a future for Sheppard Air Force Base,” said Santellana. “I cannot thank Congressman Jackson enough for what he has accomplished on our behalf. The citizens of Wichita Falls are extremely lucky to have him as our leader and representative. We all look forward to continued success and to a prosperous future for all. TX-13 couldn’t be in better hands.”

“I am also very pleased that he was able to secure the authorization for full military construction funding for Sheppard’s new child development center,” said Barham. “I know I speak for the Committee when I say we are proud to have him representing our interests in Washington.”

