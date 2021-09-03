City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

No deaths, 168 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(WXIX Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - No deaths and 168 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Friday.

80 people remain hospitalized at this time. There have been 848 new cases and seven new deaths reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, August 30, 2021440s, 50s, 60s, 90s11676
Tuesday, August 31, 2021130s16283
Wednesday, September 1, 20210--23384
Thursday, September 2, 2021250s, 60s16983
Friday, September 3, 20210--16880

Last week, there were a total of 4 COVID-19 related deaths and 802 new cases.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

The Health District has 168 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending September 3, 2021, to 848. There were seven deaths total reported; Case 16,677 (40-49), Case 16,567 (50-59), Case 17,207 (vaccinated, J&J 80+), Case 16,654 (60-69), Case 17,518 (30-39), Case 16,395 (50-59) and Case 17,183 (60-69).

For the week ending September 3, 2021, there are 848 new cases, 80 hospitalizations, and 335 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 90%.

To date, Wichita County has had 124 reinfections (up 16), and of those, 23 are currently active cases. There is also a total of 398 vaccine breakthrough cases. Of the 87 new breakthrough cases; 84 are symptomatic, 13 were hospitalized, and 7 are currently hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms.

For the week ending September 3, 2021, the positivity rate is 27%.

Total Hospitalizations = 80

Stable - 53

Critical - 27

0-5

Stable - 1

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

Stable - 2

20 - 29

Stable - 2

30 - 39

Stable - 2

Critical - 3

40 - 49

Stable - 10

Critical - 3

50 - 59

Stable - 9

Critical - 8

60 - 69

Stable - 14

Critical - 8

70 - 79

Stable - 11

Critical - 5

80+

Stable - 2

Additionally, Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 286 active COVID-19 cases within the district.

247 of those cases are students and 39 are staff members.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas laws that will go into effect Sep. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Texas laws that will go into effect Sept. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 169 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
MSU TTU MERGER
MSU Texas officially merges with Texas Tech University System
.
Health district talks Wichita County COVID-19 spike
The Texoma community is mourning the loss of Vernon College Police Officer Greg Young.
Community mourning death of Vernon College police officer

Latest News

247 of those cases are students and 39 are staff members.
WFISD COVID tracker shows 286 active COVID-19 cases
They thought they were healthy. But then COVID-19 struck - and wouldn't leave.
Most of family of 5 deemed COVID-19 long haulers
.
Health district talks Wichita County COVID-19 spike
The medical center has seen 49 total deaths since the pandemic began.
Graham Regional Medical Center reports 1 new COVID-19 related death