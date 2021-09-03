No deaths, 168 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - No deaths and 168 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Friday.

80 people remain hospitalized at this time. There have been 848 new cases and seven new deaths reported so far this week.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, August 30, 2021 4 40s, 50s, 60s, 90s 116 76 Tuesday, August 31, 2021 1 30s 162 83 Wednesday, September 1, 2021 0 -- 233 84 Thursday, September 2, 2021 2 50s, 60s 169 83 Friday, September 3, 2021 0 -- 168 80

Last week, there were a total of 4 COVID-19 related deaths and 802 new cases.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

The Health District has 168 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending September 3, 2021, to 848. There were seven deaths total reported; Case 16,677 (40-49), Case 16,567 (50-59), Case 17,207 (vaccinated, J&J 80+), Case 16,654 (60-69), Case 17,518 (30-39), Case 16,395 (50-59) and Case 17,183 (60-69).

For the week ending September 3, 2021, there are 848 new cases, 80 hospitalizations, and 335 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 90%.

To date, Wichita County has had 124 reinfections (up 16), and of those, 23 are currently active cases. There is also a total of 398 vaccine breakthrough cases. Of the 87 new breakthrough cases; 84 are symptomatic, 13 were hospitalized, and 7 are currently hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms.

For the week ending September 3, 2021, the positivity rate is 27%.

Total Hospitalizations = 80

Stable - 53

Critical - 27

0-5

Stable - 1

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

Stable - 2

20 - 29

Stable - 2

30 - 39

Stable - 2

Critical - 3

40 - 49

Stable - 10

Critical - 3

50 - 59

Stable - 9

Critical - 8

60 - 69

Stable - 14

Critical - 8

70 - 79

Stable - 11

Critical - 5

80+

Stable - 2

Additionally, Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 286 active COVID-19 cases within the district.

247 of those cases are students and 39 are staff members.

