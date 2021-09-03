City Guide
Oklahoma Department of Corrections orders lockdown for prisons

(KXII)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAUZ) - Prisons across Oklahoma are on lockdown.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow ordered a lockdown Friday afternoon in response to incidents at six different facilities.

Officials with the ODOC said the incidents all appear to be gang-related. They are currently under investigation.

It’s not clear if a multiple stabbing that took place this week at Lawton Correctional Facility that resulted in six inmates being hospitalized is one of the incidents in question.

ODOC officials said in the incidents statewide, inmates received serious injuries but are expected to survive.

“The well-being of our staff and our inmate population is of the utmost importance.” Stated Director Crow, “We continue to monitor the situation and will maintain the lockdown as long as necessary for safety.”

Visitation will be canceled during the lockdown.

It’s not clear how long the lockdown will last.

