WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday looks hot with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. Some places across north Texas may see 100 again. A cool front arrives in the afternoon with some hit-and-miss showers and storms. Temperatures will cool off some behind the front for Sunday and Labor Day. Humidity levels will also come down a bit later Sunday afternoon and night.

