RESULTS: Burkburnett Cross Country Jamboree
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Results from the Burkburnett Cross Country Jamboree, the first cross country meet of the season for Texoma’s high school athletes.
Event 1: Girls 5K Run
Individual
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|AVG. MILE
|FINAL
|1. Reese Pena
|Lubbock High
|6:19.4
|19:38.72
|2. Abree Winfrey
|Canyon
|6:34.8
|20:26.49
|3. Avery Brown
|Canyon
|6:35.1
|20:27.42
|4. Rebekah Huddleston
|Canyon
|6:44.0
|20:54.91
|5. Ellie Brown
|Canyon
|6:49.9
|21:13.30
|6. Kate Shepherd
|Canyon
|6:55.4
|21:30.35
|7. Kinley Cornelsen
|Canyon
|7:02.3
|21:51.90
|8. Sydney Maruquin
|Lubbock Cooper
|7:04.4
|21:58.36
|9. Alyssa Moreno
|Lubbock Cooper
|7:05.6
|22:02.2
|10. Seanna McCrummen
|Canyon
|7:05.8
|22:02.62
Team
|NAME
|TOTAL TIME
|AVG. TIME
|POINTS
|Canyon
|1:44:32.47
|20:54.5
|20
|Lubbock High
|1:51:26.02
|2:17.21
|55
|Lubbock Cooper
|1:53:39.71
|22:43.95
|63
|Rider
|2:09:08.03
|25:49.61
|116
|Old High
|2:17:04.79
|27:24.96
|127
Event 2: Boys 5K Run
Individual
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|AVG. MILE
|TOTAL
|1. Eduardo Cerna
|Rider
|6:04.0
|18:50.86
|2. Trustin Trevino
|Lubbock High
|6:04.4
|18:52.02
|3. Mario Avitia
|Old High
|6:06.4
|18:58.37
|4. James Orelup
|Old High
|6:07.2
|19:00.79
|5. Nathan McLarty
|Rider
|6:07.9
|19:03.03
|6. Jason Perez
|Lubbock High
|6:12.0
|19:15.67
|7. Jesse Martinez
|Burkburnett
|6:20.2
|19:41.12
|8. Titus Blagg
|Rider
|6:20.6
|19:42.23
|9. Draven Yarbrough
|Lubbock Cooper
|6:21.0
|19:43.51
|10. Ruiz Owen
|Burkburnett
|6:22
|19:46.67
Team
|NAME
|TOTAL TIME
|AVG. TIME
|POINTS
|Rider
|1:37:25.09
|19:29.02
|37
|Lubbock High
|1:40:34.33
|20:06.87
|60
|Old High
|1:41:17.14
|20:15.43
|70
|Burkburnett
|1:43:07.65
|20:37.53
|82
|Lubbock Cooper
|1:48:06.97
|21:37.4
|112
Event 3: Girls 3200M
Individual
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|AVG. MILE
|TOTAL TIME
|1. Viviana Maldonado
|Crowell
|9:37.8
|19:08.83
|2. Hadley Henry
|Crowell
|9:38.2
|19:09.59
|3. Cutter Smith
|Crowell
|9:47.1
|19:27.23
|4. Analena Guerrero
|Vernon
|9:50.2
|19:33.4
|5. Hudson Hobbs
|Mineral Wells
|10:04.2
|20:01.38
|6. Michelle Barron
|Jacksboro
|10:11.3
|20:15.38
|7. Macaela Cannon
|Burkburnett
|10:15.4
|20:23.66
|8. Stephanie Leal
|Mineral Wells
|10:29.4
|20:51.46
|9. Jasana Goodrum
|Vernon
|10:39.7
|21:11.99
|10. Avery Singleton
|Lubbock Cooper
|10:44.4
|21:21.31
Team
|NAME
|TOTAL TIME
|AVG. TIME
|POINTS
|Crowell
|1:45:41.6
|21:08.32
|40
|Mineral Wells
|1:46:58.17
|21:23.64
|45
|Vernon
|1:50:46.83
|22:09.37
|60
|Burkburnett
|1:57:47.74
|23:33.55
|77
Event 4: Boys 5K
Individual
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|AVG. MILE
|TOTAL TIME
|1. Russell Alex
|Burkburnett
|6:31.9
|20:17.53
|2. Jack McCormick
|Perrin-Whitt
|6:33.9
|20:23.52
|3. Ferdinand Allstaedt
|Hirschi
|6:52.9
|21:20.37
|4. Adyn Villa
|Crowell
|6:54.1
|21:26.32
|5. Logan Houston
|Mineral Wells
|6:58.4
|21:39.77
|6. Piscopo Alessio
|Burkburnett
|7:00.7
|21:46.87
|7. Jan Sedley
|Hirschi
|7:04.4
|21:58.48
|8. Alex Leal
|Crowell
|7:12.4
|22:23.37
|9. Jaview Espinosa
|Hirschi
|7:18.9
|22:43.62
|10. Coker Caden
|Burkburnett
|7:23.5
|22:57.66
Team
|NAME
|TOTAL TIME
|AVG. TIME
|POINTS
|Burkburnett
|1:51:32.78
|22:18.56
|43
|Hirschi
|1:52:32.1
|22:30.42
|45
|Perrin-Whitt
|1:58:06.06
|23:37.22
|83
|Crowell
|2:05:22.03
|25:04.41
|105
|Mineral Wells
|2:06:53.35
|25:22.67
|112
Event 5: Girls 3200M
Individual
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|AVG. MILE
|TOTAL TIME
|1. Hannah Spears
|Holliday
|6:02.9
|12:01.6
|2. Jaycee Lyons
|Holliday
|6:11.5
|12:18.6
|3. Simone Mouras
|Holliday
|6:20.9
|12:37.25
|4. Kyla Coheley
|Holliday
|6:37.8
|13:11
|5. Jaci Shepherd
|Holliday
|6:38.4
|13:12
|6. Harlee Gomez
|Wellington
|6:38.9
|13:14
|7. Addy Mock
|Wellington
|6:39.4
|13:15
|8. Cameron Belcher
|Windthorst
|6:39.9
|13:16
|9. Briar Griffin
|Holliday
|6:40.4
|13:17
|10. Hadlee Gomez
|Wellington
|6:40.9
|13:18
Team
|NAME
|TOTAL TIME
|AVG. TIME
|POINTS
|1. Holliday
|1:03:20.45
|12:40.09
|15
|3. Graham
|1:08:02
|13:36.4
|99
|4. Burkburnett
|1:08:07
|13:37.4
|103
|6. Vernon
|1:09:35
|13:55
|157
|7. Hirschi
|1:10:07
|14:01.4
|178
Event 6: Boys 5K
Individual
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|AVG. MILE
|TOTAL TIME
|1. Marcos Herrera
|Graham
|5:55.8
|18:25.29
|2. Christian Coker
|Midway
|6:30.9
|20:14.44
|3. Holton Weatherman
|Graham
|6:33.8
|20:23.26
|4. Jude York
|City View
|6:42.7
|20:50.9
|5. Tommy Johnson
|Iowa Park
|6:46.3
|21:02.27
|6. Evan Casey
|Holliday
|6:52.5
|21:21.34
|7. Nolan Schreiber
|Windthorst
|7:01.3
|21:48.79
|8. Christian Coyac
|Graham
|7:06.7
|22:05.65
|9. Levi May
|Graham
|7:15.4
|22:32.57
|10. Kyle Sharples
|Midway
|7:15.9
|22:34.17
Team
|NAME
|TOTAL TIME
|AVG. TIME
|POINTS
|Graham
|1:47:30.48
|21:30.1
|21
|Midway
|1:59:34.12
|23:54.83
|38
