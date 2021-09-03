RESULTS: Burkburnett Cross Country Jamboree

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Results from the Burkburnett Cross Country Jamboree, the first cross country meet of the season for Texoma’s high school athletes.

Event 1: Girls 5K Run

Individual

NAME SCHOOL AVG. MILE FINAL 1. Reese Pena Lubbock High 6:19.4 19:38.72 2. Abree Winfrey Canyon 6:34.8 20:26.49 3. Avery Brown Canyon 6:35.1 20:27.42 4. Rebekah Huddleston Canyon 6:44.0 20:54.91 5. Ellie Brown Canyon 6:49.9 21:13.30 6. Kate Shepherd Canyon 6:55.4 21:30.35 7. Kinley Cornelsen Canyon 7:02.3 21:51.90 8. Sydney Maruquin Lubbock Cooper 7:04.4 21:58.36 9. Alyssa Moreno Lubbock Cooper 7:05.6 22:02.2 10. Seanna McCrummen Canyon 7:05.8 22:02.62

Team

NAME TOTAL TIME AVG. TIME POINTS Canyon 1:44:32.47 20:54.5 20 Lubbock High 1:51:26.02 2:17.21 55 Lubbock Cooper 1:53:39.71 22:43.95 63 Rider 2:09:08.03 25:49.61 116 Old High 2:17:04.79 27:24.96 127

Event 2: Boys 5K Run

Individual

NAME SCHOOL AVG. MILE TOTAL 1. Eduardo Cerna Rider 6:04.0 18:50.86 2. Trustin Trevino Lubbock High 6:04.4 18:52.02 3. Mario Avitia Old High 6:06.4 18:58.37 4. James Orelup Old High 6:07.2 19:00.79 5. Nathan McLarty Rider 6:07.9 19:03.03 6. Jason Perez Lubbock High 6:12.0 19:15.67 7. Jesse Martinez Burkburnett 6:20.2 19:41.12 8. Titus Blagg Rider 6:20.6 19:42.23 9. Draven Yarbrough Lubbock Cooper 6:21.0 19:43.51 10. Ruiz Owen Burkburnett 6:22 19:46.67

Team

NAME TOTAL TIME AVG. TIME POINTS Rider 1:37:25.09 19:29.02 37 Lubbock High 1:40:34.33 20:06.87 60 Old High 1:41:17.14 20:15.43 70 Burkburnett 1:43:07.65 20:37.53 82 Lubbock Cooper 1:48:06.97 21:37.4 112

Event 3: Girls 3200M

Individual

NAME SCHOOL AVG. MILE TOTAL TIME 1. Viviana Maldonado Crowell 9:37.8 19:08.83 2. Hadley Henry Crowell 9:38.2 19:09.59 3. Cutter Smith Crowell 9:47.1 19:27.23 4. Analena Guerrero Vernon 9:50.2 19:33.4 5. Hudson Hobbs Mineral Wells 10:04.2 20:01.38 6. Michelle Barron Jacksboro 10:11.3 20:15.38 7. Macaela Cannon Burkburnett 10:15.4 20:23.66 8. Stephanie Leal Mineral Wells 10:29.4 20:51.46 9. Jasana Goodrum Vernon 10:39.7 21:11.99 10. Avery Singleton Lubbock Cooper 10:44.4 21:21.31

Team

NAME TOTAL TIME AVG. TIME POINTS Crowell 1:45:41.6 21:08.32 40 Mineral Wells 1:46:58.17 21:23.64 45 Vernon 1:50:46.83 22:09.37 60 Burkburnett 1:57:47.74 23:33.55 77

Event 4: Boys 5K

Individual

NAME SCHOOL AVG. MILE TOTAL TIME 1. Russell Alex Burkburnett 6:31.9 20:17.53 2. Jack McCormick Perrin-Whitt 6:33.9 20:23.52 3. Ferdinand Allstaedt Hirschi 6:52.9 21:20.37 4. Adyn Villa Crowell 6:54.1 21:26.32 5. Logan Houston Mineral Wells 6:58.4 21:39.77 6. Piscopo Alessio Burkburnett 7:00.7 21:46.87 7. Jan Sedley Hirschi 7:04.4 21:58.48 8. Alex Leal Crowell 7:12.4 22:23.37 9. Jaview Espinosa Hirschi 7:18.9 22:43.62 10. Coker Caden Burkburnett 7:23.5 22:57.66

Team

NAME TOTAL TIME AVG. TIME POINTS Burkburnett 1:51:32.78 22:18.56 43 Hirschi 1:52:32.1 22:30.42 45 Perrin-Whitt 1:58:06.06 23:37.22 83 Crowell 2:05:22.03 25:04.41 105 Mineral Wells 2:06:53.35 25:22.67 112

Event 5: Girls 3200M

Individual

NAME SCHOOL AVG. MILE TOTAL TIME 1. Hannah Spears Holliday 6:02.9 12:01.6 2. Jaycee Lyons Holliday 6:11.5 12:18.6 3. Simone Mouras Holliday 6:20.9 12:37.25 4. Kyla Coheley Holliday 6:37.8 13:11 5. Jaci Shepherd Holliday 6:38.4 13:12 6. Harlee Gomez Wellington 6:38.9 13:14 7. Addy Mock Wellington 6:39.4 13:15 8. Cameron Belcher Windthorst 6:39.9 13:16 9. Briar Griffin Holliday 6:40.4 13:17 10. Hadlee Gomez Wellington 6:40.9 13:18

Team

NAME TOTAL TIME AVG. TIME POINTS 1. Holliday 1:03:20.45 12:40.09 15 3. Graham 1:08:02 13:36.4 99 4. Burkburnett 1:08:07 13:37.4 103 6. Vernon 1:09:35 13:55 157 7. Hirschi 1:10:07 14:01.4 178

Event 6: Boys 5K

Individual

NAME SCHOOL AVG. MILE TOTAL TIME 1. Marcos Herrera Graham 5:55.8 18:25.29 2. Christian Coker Midway 6:30.9 20:14.44 3. Holton Weatherman Graham 6:33.8 20:23.26 4. Jude York City View 6:42.7 20:50.9 5. Tommy Johnson Iowa Park 6:46.3 21:02.27 6. Evan Casey Holliday 6:52.5 21:21.34 7. Nolan Schreiber Windthorst 7:01.3 21:48.79 8. Christian Coyac Graham 7:06.7 22:05.65 9. Levi May Graham 7:15.4 22:32.57 10. Kyle Sharples Midway 7:15.9 22:34.17

Team

NAME TOTAL TIME AVG. TIME POINTS Graham 1:47:30.48 21:30.1 21 Midway 1:59:34.12 23:54.83 38

