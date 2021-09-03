City Guide
RESULTS: Burkburnett Cross Country Jamboree

By Emily Bjorklund and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Results from the Burkburnett Cross Country Jamboree, the first cross country meet of the season for Texoma’s high school athletes.

Event 1: Girls 5K Run

Individual

NAMESCHOOLAVG. MILEFINAL
1. Reese PenaLubbock High6:19.419:38.72
2. Abree WinfreyCanyon6:34.820:26.49
3. Avery BrownCanyon6:35.120:27.42
4. Rebekah HuddlestonCanyon6:44.020:54.91
5. Ellie BrownCanyon6:49.921:13.30
6. Kate ShepherdCanyon6:55.421:30.35
7. Kinley CornelsenCanyon7:02.321:51.90
8. Sydney MaruquinLubbock Cooper7:04.421:58.36
9. Alyssa MorenoLubbock Cooper7:05.622:02.2
10. Seanna McCrummenCanyon7:05.822:02.62

Team

NAMETOTAL TIMEAVG. TIMEPOINTS
Canyon1:44:32.4720:54.520
Lubbock High1:51:26.022:17.2155
Lubbock Cooper1:53:39.7122:43.9563
Rider2:09:08.0325:49.61116
Old High2:17:04.7927:24.96127

Event 2: Boys 5K Run

Individual

NAMESCHOOLAVG. MILETOTAL
1. Eduardo CernaRider6:04.018:50.86
2. Trustin TrevinoLubbock High6:04.418:52.02
3. Mario AvitiaOld High6:06.418:58.37
4. James OrelupOld High6:07.219:00.79
5. Nathan McLartyRider6:07.919:03.03
6. Jason PerezLubbock High6:12.019:15.67
7. Jesse MartinezBurkburnett6:20.219:41.12
8. Titus BlaggRider6:20.619:42.23
9. Draven YarbroughLubbock Cooper6:21.019:43.51
10. Ruiz OwenBurkburnett6:2219:46.67

Team

NAMETOTAL TIMEAVG. TIMEPOINTS
Rider1:37:25.0919:29.0237
Lubbock High1:40:34.3320:06.8760
Old High1:41:17.1420:15.4370
Burkburnett1:43:07.6520:37.5382
Lubbock Cooper1:48:06.9721:37.4112

Event 3: Girls 3200M

Individual

NAMESCHOOLAVG. MILETOTAL TIME
1. Viviana MaldonadoCrowell9:37.819:08.83
2. Hadley HenryCrowell9:38.219:09.59
3. Cutter SmithCrowell9:47.119:27.23
4. Analena GuerreroVernon9:50.219:33.4
5. Hudson HobbsMineral Wells10:04.220:01.38
6. Michelle BarronJacksboro10:11.320:15.38
7. Macaela CannonBurkburnett10:15.420:23.66
8. Stephanie LealMineral Wells10:29.420:51.46
9. Jasana GoodrumVernon10:39.721:11.99
10. Avery SingletonLubbock Cooper10:44.421:21.31

Team

NAMETOTAL TIMEAVG. TIMEPOINTS
Crowell1:45:41.621:08.3240
Mineral Wells1:46:58.1721:23.6445
Vernon1:50:46.8322:09.3760
Burkburnett1:57:47.7423:33.5577

Event 4: Boys 5K

Individual

NAMESCHOOLAVG. MILETOTAL TIME
1. Russell AlexBurkburnett6:31.920:17.53
2. Jack McCormickPerrin-Whitt6:33.920:23.52
3. Ferdinand AllstaedtHirschi6:52.921:20.37
4. Adyn VillaCrowell6:54.121:26.32
5. Logan HoustonMineral Wells6:58.421:39.77
6. Piscopo AlessioBurkburnett7:00.721:46.87
7. Jan SedleyHirschi7:04.421:58.48
8. Alex LealCrowell7:12.422:23.37
9. Jaview EspinosaHirschi7:18.922:43.62
10. Coker CadenBurkburnett7:23.522:57.66

Team

NAMETOTAL TIMEAVG. TIMEPOINTS
Burkburnett1:51:32.7822:18.5643
Hirschi1:52:32.122:30.4245
Perrin-Whitt1:58:06.0623:37.2283
Crowell2:05:22.0325:04.41105
Mineral Wells2:06:53.3525:22.67112

Event 5: Girls 3200M

Individual

NAMESCHOOLAVG. MILETOTAL TIME
1. Hannah SpearsHolliday6:02.912:01.6
2. Jaycee LyonsHolliday6:11.512:18.6
3. Simone MourasHolliday6:20.912:37.25
4. Kyla CoheleyHolliday6:37.813:11
5. Jaci ShepherdHolliday6:38.413:12
6. Harlee GomezWellington6:38.913:14
7. Addy MockWellington6:39.413:15
8. Cameron BelcherWindthorst6:39.913:16
9. Briar GriffinHolliday6:40.413:17
10. Hadlee GomezWellington6:40.913:18

Team

NAMETOTAL TIMEAVG. TIMEPOINTS
1. Holliday1:03:20.4512:40.0915
3. Graham1:08:0213:36.499
4. Burkburnett1:08:0713:37.4103
6. Vernon1:09:3513:55157
7. Hirschi1:10:0714:01.4178

Event 6: Boys 5K

Individual

NAMESCHOOLAVG. MILETOTAL TIME
1. Marcos HerreraGraham5:55.818:25.29
2. Christian CokerMidway6:30.920:14.44
3. Holton WeathermanGraham6:33.820:23.26
4. Jude YorkCity View6:42.720:50.9
5. Tommy JohnsonIowa Park6:46.321:02.27
6. Evan CaseyHolliday6:52.521:21.34
7. Nolan SchreiberWindthorst7:01.321:48.79
8. Christian CoyacGraham7:06.722:05.65
9. Levi MayGraham7:15.422:32.57
10. Kyle SharplesMidway7:15.922:34.17

Team

NAMETOTAL TIMEAVG. TIMEPOINTS
Graham1:47:30.4821:30.121
Midway1:59:34.1223:54.8338

