Saddle up for the 90th Annual Clay County Reunion!

The Clay County Pioneer Association has put together a three-day rodeo you won't want to miss.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Grab your hats and pull out your boots, because Clay County Pioneer Association is holding a rodeo!

Enjoy the 90th Annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion down in Henrietta from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18. This is no ordinary shindig -- organizers have made sure to fill the three days with everything from float parades to honky tonk dances. See below for a full schedule of events.

Saddle up for a jam-packed schedule of events!
The CCPA has also included a special event this year, inviting Teams & Wagons from all over the U.S. to come participate in the parade. Attendees can also see them at the rodeo grounds, so make sure to go check them out!

Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-10, and free for children under 5. The Association is also showing their gratitude towards our armed forces with an Active Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, when active military members can show their IDs and get into the rodeo for free.

You can find more information about the event by clicking here.

