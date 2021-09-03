City Guide
Vote in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out these priceless pics!

These 42 photos are some of the finalists for the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards that made the final cut from over 7,000. They were submitted by photographers from all around the world.

Viewers have until October 10 to cast a vote for their favorite image on the competition’s website. We’re gonna do our own little contest here, so let us know which one you liked the best!

