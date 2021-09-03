City Guide
WFISD COVID tracker shows 286 active COVID-19 cases

247 of those cases are students and 39 are staff members.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 286 active COVID-19 cases within the district.

247 of those cases are students and 39 are staff members.

The highest totals come from Hirschi High School, Rider High School and McNiel Middle School. A breakdown of the cases can be found below:

CAMPUSSTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School383
Rider High School233
Wichita Falls High School190
Barwise Middle School191
Kirby Middle School176
McNiel Middle School234
Booker T. Washington Elementary40
Brook Village31
Burgess Elementary191
Crockett Elementary61
Cunningham Elementary33
Fain Elementary100
Fowler Elementary51
Franklin Elementary10
Haynes Elementary63
Jefferson Elementary20
Lamar Elementary121
Milam Elementary71
Scotland Park Elementary101
Sheppard Elementary40
Southern Hills Elementary31
West Foundation Elementary81
Zundy Elementary20
Farris Early Childhood20
Northwest Head Start10
Career Education CenterNA1
DenverNA4
OtherNA1

Students who attend the Career Education Center or Denver are included in their high school count.

