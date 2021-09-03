WFISD COVID tracker shows 286 active COVID-19 cases
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 286 active COVID-19 cases within the district.
247 of those cases are students and 39 are staff members.
The highest totals come from Hirschi High School, Rider High School and McNiel Middle School. A breakdown of the cases can be found below:
|CAMPUS
|STUDENT CASES
|STAFF CASES
|Hirschi High School
|38
|3
|Rider High School
|23
|3
|Wichita Falls High School
|19
|0
|Barwise Middle School
|19
|1
|Kirby Middle School
|17
|6
|McNiel Middle School
|23
|4
|Booker T. Washington Elementary
|4
|0
|Brook Village
|3
|1
|Burgess Elementary
|19
|1
|Crockett Elementary
|6
|1
|Cunningham Elementary
|3
|3
|Fain Elementary
|10
|0
|Fowler Elementary
|5
|1
|Franklin Elementary
|1
|0
|Haynes Elementary
|6
|3
|Jefferson Elementary
|2
|0
|Lamar Elementary
|12
|1
|Milam Elementary
|7
|1
|Scotland Park Elementary
|10
|1
|Sheppard Elementary
|4
|0
|Southern Hills Elementary
|3
|1
|West Foundation Elementary
|8
|1
|Zundy Elementary
|2
|0
|Farris Early Childhood
|2
|0
|Northwest Head Start
|1
|0
|Career Education Center
|NA
|1
|Denver
|NA
|4
|Other
|NA
|1
Students who attend the Career Education Center or Denver are included in their high school count.
