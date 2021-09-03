WFISD COVID tracker shows 286 active COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 286 active COVID-19 cases within the district.

247 of those cases are students and 39 are staff members.

The highest totals come from Hirschi High School, Rider High School and McNiel Middle School. A breakdown of the cases can be found below:

CAMPUS STUDENT CASES STAFF CASES Hirschi High School 38 3 Rider High School 23 3 Wichita Falls High School 19 0 Barwise Middle School 19 1 Kirby Middle School 17 6 McNiel Middle School 23 4 Booker T. Washington Elementary 4 0 Brook Village 3 1 Burgess Elementary 19 1 Crockett Elementary 6 1 Cunningham Elementary 3 3 Fain Elementary 10 0 Fowler Elementary 5 1 Franklin Elementary 1 0 Haynes Elementary 6 3 Jefferson Elementary 2 0 Lamar Elementary 12 1 Milam Elementary 7 1 Scotland Park Elementary 10 1 Sheppard Elementary 4 0 Southern Hills Elementary 3 1 West Foundation Elementary 8 1 Zundy Elementary 2 0 Farris Early Childhood 2 0 Northwest Head Start 1 0 Career Education Center NA 1 Denver NA 4 Other NA 1

Students who attend the Career Education Center or Denver are included in their high school count.

